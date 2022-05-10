Hurricane Ian deaths in Florida increases to 89, medical examiners confirm

Twelve of those deaths are in the Tampa Bay region.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There are now 89 deaths related to Hurricane Ian in Florida, the state's district medical examiners confirmed Wednesday.

In the Tampa Bay region, there are a total of 12 reported deaths.

The highest number of deaths confirmed is in Lee County as 49 people were reported to have lost their life due to the storm, authorities say. Cities that were heavily impacted by the hurricane within the county include Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel Island.

Monroe County has the second most reported deaths as seven people lost their life in that area.

Below are the reported deaths by county:

Charlotte – 2

Collier – 5

Hardee – 1

Hendry – 4

Hillsborough – 1

Lake – 1

Lee – 49

Manatee – 3

Martin – 1

Monroe – 7

Polk – 2

Putnam – 3

Sarasota – 5

Volusia – 5

Here are resources and databases to report missing people, find disaster relief and get the latest announcements on state response.