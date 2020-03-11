National Hurricane Center forecasts Eta to reach hurricane strength

Tropical storm watches and warnings are issued for parts of the greater Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla — Eta regained tropical storm strength Saturday morning.

The storm currently has winds of 65 mph and is moving northwest at 14 mph, about 90 miles south of Miami as of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

A hurricane warning is now issued for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the South Florida coast from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach.

A storm surge warning is also in effect for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay. A storm surge watch is in effect from Bonita Beach to Golden Beach.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Coast from the Brevard/Volusia County line to Englewood, Lake Okeechobee, as well as all of the Florida Keys. On Sunday morning, the National Weather Service included DeSoto and Highlands counties in its tropical storm warning.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Florida Coast from north Englewood to Anna Maria Island, coastal and inland Manatee County, DeSoto, Hardee, and coastal and inland Sarasota County.

On the forecast track, the center of Eta is just south of Florida. It's now shifting to the north and expected to gradually turn northwest Sunday afternoon before moving west Monday.

It is still on track to move over or near the Florida Keys Sunday night into overnight Monday and will be in the southeast Gulf of Mexico Monday in the afternoon hours into Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center also forecasts Eta to near hurricane strength while approaching the Keys Monday. However, the NHC says the tropical storm could reach hurricane strength as early as Sunday night.

There remains significant uncertainty in the long-range forecast of the track and intensity. What we do know is that Eta will begin to turn back to the west starting on Sunday. This turn could happen as far south as over Cuba or as far north as over South Florida. The last couple of updates from the NHC have shifted the cone slightly closer to the southern tip of Florida when this turn happens Sunday into Monday.

Regardless of the exact path of the storm, rain from Eta will start spreading into the Tampa Bay area by Monday with somewhat breezy conditions.

Continue to check back with 10 Tampa Bay as the system tracks north and the details of its impacts become more clear.