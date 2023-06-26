Homeland Security asks Johnson, Monroe county tornado victims to report damage

INDIANAPOLIS — The Department of Homeland Security is encouraging residents of two Indiana counties impacted by Sunday's tornadoes report the damage.
Hoosiers living in Johnson and Monroe counties can call 211 to report storm damage. The department said doing so will help the state "establish a comprehensive assessment of damages." That will allow IDHS to determine a course of action to begin the recovery process.
The department said, at this time, only those who sustained damage in Johnson and Monroe counties should report to Indiana 211. You can also visit the Indiana 211 website to place a report.
Those living in other counties who had property damaged in the tornado should contact their local emergency manager, IDHS said. Those who sustained agricultural damage should report it to the Purdue Extension.
The National Weather Service had confirmed four tornadoes in Indiana as of Monday evening. In addition to Johnson and Monroe counties, tornadoes have been confirmed in Daviess, Dubois and Martin counties. One fatality and another injury were reported in Martin County due to Sunday's storms.