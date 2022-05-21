Live Doppler 13 Storm Blog: Severe weather leads to damage across the area

Parts of central Indiana are at risk of severe weather with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the primary threats. This first wave will wrap up around 6 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of central and all of southern Indiana through 7 p.m.

Strong storms are developing ahead of the main line of storms that are now prompting the risk of severe weather with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the primary threats. This first wave will wrap up around 6 p.m.

Another batch of storms is possible this evening, mainly after 8 p.m.

Remember lightning is a threat in any thunderstorm and you should have a Plan B ready for any outdoor activities.

Temperatures will be cooler on the backside of this frontal system with lows in the mid 50s. The sky clears through Sunday morning with sunshine in the afternoon. Cooler temperatures and it will be way less humid with highs only in the upper 60s. It should be a great day out at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Top 12 qualifying.

Live Storm Blog:

5:35 p.m. - Here is a look courtesy of Whiteland FD of the storm damage causing issues on I-65 between Edinburgh and Franklin.

5:20 p.m. - Bartholomew County REMC says it has about 2,016 outages.

5:01 p.m. - Duke Energy is reporting about 47,143 customers without power. Nearly 19,000 of those are in the Edinburgh area.

4:51 p.m. - Here's a look at the strong winds that his Columbus, Indiana courtesy of Robert Rauchfuss.

4:45 p.m. - The Tornado Warnings have all been canceled. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings remain in effect for several counties.

Additional rain & thunder possible this evening/overnight… but the passage of this line marks the end of severe threat for central Indiana #13weather pic.twitter.com/HCanyfmx0c — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) May 21, 2022

4:43 p.m. - All lanes of I-65 south are closed for an overturned semi between County Line and US-31. INDOT expects the closure to last for the next three hours.

4:40 p.m. - Dave says everyone got in for qualifications at the track before the storms.

At least we got everyone qualified! Track not closed yet…but….not looking good. ⁦@WTHRcom⁩

Top 12 shootout for the pole tomorrow…⁦4-6pm. ⁩ pic.twitter.com/oPvw8sfSOR — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) May 21, 2022

4:39 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are still in effect for Fayette, Union, Wayne, Decatur and Rush counties.

4:38 p.m. - Hail is likely with these storms along with the strong winds.

4:30 p.m. - The Tornado Warning now includes Wayne, Fayette and Union counties until 5 p.m.

Union County also included in this warning. — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) May 21, 2022

4:28 p.m. - The town of Nashville, Indiana is out of power due to strong storms in the area. Authorities are working to get power back up and running as soon as possible.

ALERT: Everyone please be aware that the Town of Nashville is currently without power due to the storms in our area,... Posted by Nashville Metropolitan Police Department, Indiana on Saturday, May 21, 2022

4:28 p.m. - Parts of Wayne and Fayette counties are under a Tornado Warning until 5 p.m.

Tornado Warning issued until 5pm for southern Wayne, Fayette counties. Radar indicated rotation. #ohwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/0akqLdIemb — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) May 21, 2022

4:21 p.m. - Images of storm damage are coming in from Columbus Indiana.

Severe weather storm damage in Indiana 5-21-2022 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

4:16 p.m. - Sean Ash says whether there is a tornado on the ground or not, high winds likely 70+ mph are heading into St. Paul. Take cover until it passes.

4:10 p.m. - A Tornado Warning is in effect for parts of Rush and Shelby counties until 4:30 p.m. If you are in those areas, seek shelter immediately.

Tornado Warning for southern Shelby and Rush counties until 4:30. #inwx pic.twitter.com/uHQr0jYNnz — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) May 21, 2022

Tornado Warning until 4:30 pm includes for radar rotation #13weather pic.twitter.com/Iadmxhflbk — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) May 21, 2022

3:41 p.m. - Most central Indiana counties are at risk of severe weather through 7 p.m. with more storms expected this evening.

3:14 p.m. - Torrential downpour on I-65 near Franklin.

Lots of flashers out on I-65 near Franklin. Torrential rainfall making visibility nearly zero right now. Very strong wind gusts blowing the rain around too. pic.twitter.com/lFLaPj1QUq — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) May 21, 2022

Check out the view from I-65 near Franklin in Johnson Co. A strong storm is bringing sheets of rain with frequent lightning and gusty wind. Visibility near zero in the heavy rain. #INWx @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/H3NaQTB1pN — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) May 21, 2022

3:06 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Monroe, Greene and Lawrence counties until 3:30 p.m. Damaging wind/large hail are the main threat. The storm is tracking northeast at 40 mph toward Guthrie, Clear Creek, Bloomington and Lake Monroe.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe, Greene, Lawrence counties until 3:30 p.m. Damaging wind/large hail threat. Tracking NE at 40 mph toward Guthrie, Clear Creek, Bloomington, Lake Monroe.#INWx @wthrcom pic.twitter.com/NZbGnbYeum — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) May 21, 2022

3 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Owen, northern Monroe and Morgan counties until 3:30 p.m. The storm is tracking northeast at 40 mph toward Martinsville.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Owen, northern Monroe, Morgan counties until 3:30 p.m. for damaging wind/large hail threat. Storm is tracking NE at 40 mph toward Martinsville.#INWx @wthrcom pic.twitter.com/um61jToOK0 — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) May 21, 2022

2:58 p.m. - The main line of storms is about an hour from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Main line is about an hour out from the @IMS but some spotty rain out ahead of that is about 30 min out. #INWx @wthrcom pic.twitter.com/cXunNy2Fty — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) May 21, 2022

2:28 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Clay, Greene, Owen and Sullivan counties until 3 p.m.

2:20 p.m. - Rain is falling at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which has put qualifying on hold. All 33 cars had at least one attempt at qualifying. In doing that, the top 12 is set and will advance.