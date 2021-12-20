HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has struck Petrolia, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 20.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 9 a.m. It was centered off the coast of Humboldt County near Eureka.
People reported feeling it, taking to social media to share photos and videos of the damage.
A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.
Cal OES said in a tweet there is currently no threat of a Tsunami to the coast, but ask people to be vigilant as aftershocks continue to hit the region.
