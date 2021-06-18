Damage left behind by tornado in Jay County, Indiana

Aaron Hoevel captured video of a tornado touching down around 4:05 p.m. in the area of 200 N 500 E.

JAY COUNTY, Ind. — At least one tornado touched down in Jay County on Friday, June 18, 2021. The storm was part of a system of severe weather that brought damaging winds and hail to much of central Indiana.

It's not yet clear if there was just the one tornado that touched down in Jay County and how strong those tornadoes were.

There was some significant damage from the storms to some homes in the area.

