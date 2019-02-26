Watson, Jackson lead Providence past Butler 73-67 in OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Isaiah Jackson scored 14 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, and Providence beat Butler 73-67 on Tuesday night.

Kamar Baldwin's layup put Butler up 66-65 with 2:06 left in overtime, but Jackson hit two straight 3s and Alpha Diallo added two free throws with 10 seconds left for a seven-point Providence lead before Baldwin hit a free throw for the final score.

Nate Watson matched his career high with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting for Providence (16-13, 6-10 Big East Conference). Diallo added 14 points and seven rebounds and Makai Ashton-Langford had six boards.

Baldwin had 27 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-13, 6-9). Jordan Tucker added 15 points and Nate Fowler had 10.

Butler led 32-27 at halftime and Baldwin's 3-pointer with 11 seconds left tied it at 62 before Providence's David Duke missed a 3 with two seconds left to force the game into OT.

Providence matches up against Creighton on the road next Wednesday. Butler takes on Villanova on the road on Saturday.

