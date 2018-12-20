Urban Meyer to teach character and leadership course at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBNS) - Urban Meyer says he plans to stay connected to Ohio State University after coaching the Buckeyes for the final time in the Rose Bowl on January 1.

In a one-on-one interview with WBNS-TV's Dom Tiberi, Meyer said he will be co-teaching a character and leadership course at Fisher College of Business at Ohio State.

Meyer also said he plans to work with Athletic Director Gene Smith in some capacity after his OSU coaching duties conclude. He plans to still be a part of the football program but says the role hasn't been defined yet.

Ryan Day, current co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will assume head coaching duties following the Rose Bowl matchup between Ohio State and Washington.