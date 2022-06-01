What to expect if you're traveling this Independence Day

According to its pre-holiday predictions, AAA expects nearly 50 million people to travel more than 50 miles from home June 30 through July 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANA, USA — If your family is leaving town for an Independence Day getaway, AAA says you're not alone.

According to its pre-holiday predictions, AAA expects more than 47.9 million people to travel more than 50 miles from home June 30 through July 4.

Most American families will travel by car, and the same is true for Hoosier families.

That's according to Kyleigh Cramer with the Indiana Department of Transportation.

"It's a major holiday," said Cramer. "We are so excited that people are excited to finally get reconnected with some people, but again, it's a really important day, and it's a really important holiday, but it's really important to get to your destination safely."

Cramer said some INDOT crews will be working through the weekend, despite the July 4 holiday on Monday.

"Please slow down in work zones," said Cramer, "We are trying to make sure our workers are safe. They are working through the weekend to make sure that you are safe and that these lanes are opening up on time."

Hoosier drivers know a few major corridors are under construction. Cramer said to expect traffic on I-65, I-69 and I-70.

Specifically, Cramer suggests avoiding the North Split area, as well as I-70 at Mt. Comfort Road. That's where ramps are set to open July 8.

Additionally, Cramer says Allisonville Road at I-465 on Indianapolis' northeast side is still on track to reopen July 1 at 6 a.m.

"Some things are opening," said Cramer. "We are making things open for July and the weekend. We're just trying to make it easier for people to commute to and from their traveling trips."

Cramer also encourages drivers to remember the basics this holiday weekend. Make sure you are obeying hands-free driving laws, and do not drive under the influence.