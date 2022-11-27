Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen one day early

The expected 9-day closure began on Dec. 14 and was supposed to end on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will end on day early by 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.

During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street was closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.

Here were the tentative dates for the Eastbound I-64 closures:

I-64 Eastbound will be closed on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, December 2 to 5 a.m. on Monday, December 5.

I-64 Eastbound will be closed on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, December 9 to 5 a.m. on Monday, December 12.

I-64 Eastbound will be closed on or after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 to 4 a.m. Friday, December 23.

This is the closure that was supposed to occur in October, but was delayed multiple times. No more closures are expected at this time for 2022.

