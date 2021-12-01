‘This is tyranny’ | Passenger traveling from Charlotte airport refuses to comply with flight's face mask requirement

Other passengers aboard the American Airlines flight recorded the confrontation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An American Airlines flight traveling from Charlotte to Washington, D.C on Sunday became hostile when a passenger who refused to wear her face mask properly while on the flight chose to loudly voice her frustrations to everyone.

“All I saw and what I woke up to was her screaming about how this was tyranny and we have to stand up for this,” passenger Jonathan Asfour said.

Other passengers told WCNC Charlotte it all started when those sitting on the same row as the woman voiced concerns after she continued to improperly wear her mask below her nose.

When flight attendants asked her to fix it, she refused. Then the Federal Air Marshall stepped in to help control the situation.

“He calmed her down. He was the only person able to do that,” Asfour said. “The stewardess and flight attendants couldn’t do anything she was just going crazy.”

Tonight this lady refused to wear her mask abord the @AmericanAir flight from Charlotte NC towards #WashingtonDC DCA. She was yelling and gave a speech about “tyranny”. The passengers in neighboring rows moved.

She calmed down when officers in civilian outfit intervened#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/h95v9ddpXH — Emir Sfaxi (@EmirSX) January 11, 2021

Asfour is a Washington, D.C. resident and adds he has noticed recently acts of defiance like this are becoming less and less of a surprise.

“It seems like we’re getting an influx of people flying into D.C. to have this agenda of saving democracy and starting a revolution and doing all these frankly very ridiculous things obviously," he said. At this time, the name of the passenger has not been made public. It's not known what her travel plans were.

The greatest example of that travel to Washington was seen last week during the deadly Capitol riots.