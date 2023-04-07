Plenty of customers took advantage of discounted prices when a Sheetz station announced a July 4 promotion.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Drivers packed Sheetz locations across south central Pa. on Tuesday after the company reduced its gas prices to $1.776 per gallon to commemorate the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

It was a one-day deal that drivers say they could not pass up.

"When somebody texted me this morning, he said 'I just want to let you know it's $1.77.' I [said] 'Oh my god, I got to get dressed. This is mandatory,'" said Roslyn from York.

"I'm a man, but I'm not a dumb man. When I saw the $1.77, I said giddy up let's go," said Randy Kemp from York.

Throughout the day, lines at the pump got longer with drivers looking to take advantage of the one-day promotion. At some locations, lines extended onto roadways and had wait times of more than 30 minutes.

The line to get into this Sheetz in Lancaster County right now…All Sheetz locations are offering gas for $1.776 (excluding diesel) today to celebrate Independence Day. I think people are taking advantage LOL @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/YF5uYoufTa — Alyssa Kratz (@AlyssaKratzNews) July 4, 2023

For some, the wait was worth the discounted gas.

"I'm a college student, so I don't have a ton of money," said McKenna of York. "I need to fill up when I can when it's that cheap."

"Oh this is extremely helpful," added Roslyn. "This is definitely a blessing for me."

For others, the lines were just too long.

"I'm not going to stay in this line, I'd rather go home and chill with my air conditioner," said Rosa Alicea from Lancaster.

According to AAA, the current average price for a gallon of fuel in Pennsylvania is around $3.64. After facing a long run of high gas prices, some drivers found it hard to remember a day like Tuesday when they didn't feel pain at the pump.

"I haven't seen it this low since probably since I've started driving," said McKenna.

Gas experts say the discounted gas frenzy even fueled a drop in average prices in states with Sheetz locations.

Sheetz gas price discount is fueling a big drop in average #gasprices today. States with many Sheetz locations are reporting average price drops of over 20c/gal. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) July 4, 2023

In a statement, Sheetz president and CEO Travis Sheetz says: