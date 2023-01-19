x
Megabus partnering with Miller Transportation to bring service to Indianapolis

The partnership will connect Indianapolis with 32 cities through the bus service.
Passengers board a Megabus headed to St. Louis, and Memphis, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2013, in Chicago. Millions of Americans are hurtling along the nation's jumble of transportation arteries for Thanksgiving, and more of them are discovering that a bus, of all things, is the cheapest, comfiest and coolest way to stay Zen during the nation's largest annual human migration. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

INDIANAPOLIS — Megabus and Miller Transportation will partner to bring service to Indianapolis and Bloomington.

The partnership will connect Indianapolis with 32 cities through the bus service.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer the customers in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, and Kentucky additional convenient and safe travel options; with connections to points beyond,” said Colin Emberson, commercial vice president for megabus. 

Schedules are now available, and tickets can be purchased for travel starting Jan. 25. You can purchase tickets here.

