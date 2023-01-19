Megabus partnering with Miller Transportation to bring service to Indianapolis

The partnership will connect Indianapolis with 32 cities through the bus service.

INDIANAPOLIS — Megabus and Miller Transportation will partner to bring service to Indianapolis and Bloomington.

The partnership will connect Indianapolis with 32 cities through the bus service.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer the customers in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, and Kentucky additional convenient and safe travel options; with connections to points beyond,” said Colin Emberson, commercial vice president for megabus.