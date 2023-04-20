Kings Island announces new chaperone policy due to 'unruly and inappropriate behavior'

Underaged guests who are found without a chaperone after 4 p.m. will be kicked out of the amusement park.

MASON, Ohio — Starting Saturday, Kings Island will enact a new policy that will require younger guests to be accompanied by a chaperone this season.

Under the policy, guests 15 years or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted and remain in the amusement park after 4 p.m. Additionally, the chaperone must be available by phone throughout their stay.

The chaperone can have no more than 10 underaged guests and must present a valid government-issued photo identification with a date of birth.

Underaged guests who are found without a chaperone will be kicked out of the amusement park.

“We are committed to keeping Kings Island a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment,” officials said in a release.

Park officials say there have been increasing incidents on “unruly and inappropriate behavior” at Kings Island and other amusement parks.

On opening weekend this year, police arrested a 17-year-old with a gun who allegedly attempted to hop the fence and get into the park.

Last year, three men were arrested after they were accused of stealing from guests’ vehicles and storage bins at rides. A man was charged for allegedly stabbing a person during a fight at Kings Island Camp Cedar in a separate incident.

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Kings Island continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come,” part of the statement said.