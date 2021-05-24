Indy Airport begins offering 6 new nonstop flights this week

Beginning this week Hoosiers will be able to travel on nonstop flights to Boston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Charleston, Hilton Head Island and Portland, Maine.

INDIANAPOLIS — Travel experts have long said this will be the year of "revenge travel," a phenomenon rooted in the idea of people getting "revenge" against COVID-19 and the power it has had over their lives by traveling.

Hoosiers looking to get back at COVID-19 can now take advantage of six new nonstop flights that will take off out of Indianapolis International Airport (IND) this week.

Marsha Stone, of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said the new flights make for an exciting week for Hoosiers and for airlines that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“We applaud our airline partners who are among some of the hardest-hit industries," Stone said. "Six new nonstop flights launching in one week, with some first-ever destinations that have been previously unserved from Indy. That’s a nice rebound and we look forward to seeing what our airline partners do next!”

Allegiant Air, Sun Country Airlines and United Airlines are bringing the first-ever routes to Hoosier travelers, as well as additional options to currently served cities.

Allegiant Air will launch nonstop flights to Boston and Los Angeles this week – a first for the airline from its Indy airport base.

Sun Country will begin offering nonstop flights to Minneapolis.

United Airlines will have nonstop flights from the Indy airport to Hilton Head Island and Portland, Maine. United will also launch its new nonstop flight to Charleston, giving travelers an additional option to fly nonstop to the city.