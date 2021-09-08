Indianapolis ranked 2nd most affordable vacation hotspot in the US

This summer TIME magazine also put Indianapolis on its list of "World's Greatest Places of 2021."

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has been ranked as one of the most affordable cities in the country to vacation in.

After a year of quarantines and restrictions, so many people are hungry to get out of the house. Although it has been a trying year for the economy, there are still plenty of ways to go on a cost-effective vacation.

Park Sleep Fly recently looked at every major city in the United States to identify what the best holiday destinations were that wouldn't break the bank. The website made its rankings based on the cost of things such as a nightly hotel stay, food and drink, and transport costs.

Indianapolis was ranked the second most affordable city to travel to in the United States. Park Sleep Fly gave Indy a score of 8 out of 10 and noted that the cost of getting around Indianapolis was particularly cheap especially for those who plan to take local transportation or a taxi.

Indianapolis also made the TIME magazine list of "World's Greatest Places of 2021." One hundred destinations from across the globe rounded out the list.

IME chose Indianapolis for being a smaller city packed with "standout restaurants, museums and sports centers." Noted in the description for Indianapolis was the Bottleworks District.

Indianapolis was ranked second behind Oklahoma City, which got a score of 8.58 out of 10. And, in third was Tuscan, Arizona with a score of 7.96 out of 10.