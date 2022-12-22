What you need to know about checking and preparing for your flight in Indianapolis

The TSA recommends arriving two hours early and no less than 90 minutes before your domestic flight.

INDIANAPOLIS — The winter storm is already causing flight delays and cancellations across the country.

Those issues will also impact flights at the Indianapolis International Airport as the winter storm moves through. Delays can be caused by de-icing and clearing runways, cancellations from weather conditions, and disruptions in other cities because of the weather.

Before heading to the airport, check your flight status. You can check the flights from Indianapolis here.

The TSA recommends arriving two hours early and no less than 90 minutes before your domestic flight.

Other tips include:

Know what you might have to remove from your carry-on before arriving at the security line (this may include snacks and food products)

Consider packing items that are subject to increased scrutiny in your checked baggage

Minimize items that you wear to the airport such as bulky jewelry, scarves, accessories, and if you must wear them, place what you can in bins

Be sure to retrieve everything you placed in the bins.

Other travel tips can be found here.

Here is a list of phone numbers if you need to call a specific airline serving Indianapolis:

Air Canada: 800-247-2262

Alaska Air: 800-252-7522

Allegiant: 702-505-8888

American: 800-433-7300

Contour: 888-332-6686

Delta: 800-221-1212

Frontier: 801-401-9000

Southwest: 800-435-9792

Spirit: 801-401-2222

Sun Country: 651-905-2737

United: 800-864-8331