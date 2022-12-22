What you need to know about checking and preparing for your flight in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The winter storm is already causing flight delays and cancellations across the country.
Those issues will also impact flights at the Indianapolis International Airport as the winter storm moves through. Delays can be caused by de-icing and clearing runways, cancellations from weather conditions, and disruptions in other cities because of the weather.
Before heading to the airport, check your flight status. You can check the flights from Indianapolis here.
The TSA recommends arriving two hours early and no less than 90 minutes before your domestic flight.
Other tips include:
- Know what you might have to remove from your carry-on before arriving at the security line (this may include snacks and food products)
- Consider packing items that are subject to increased scrutiny in your checked baggage
- Minimize items that you wear to the airport such as bulky jewelry, scarves, accessories, and if you must wear them, place what you can in bins
- Be sure to retrieve everything you placed in the bins.
Here is a list of phone numbers if you need to call a specific airline serving Indianapolis:
- Air Canada: 800-247-2262
- Alaska Air: 800-252-7522
- Allegiant: 702-505-8888
- American: 800-433-7300
- Contour: 888-332-6686
- Delta: 800-221-1212
- Frontier: 801-401-9000
- Southwest: 800-435-9792
- Spirit: 801-401-2222
- Sun Country: 651-905-2737
- United: 800-864-8331
If you need help with finding where to park at the Indianapolis International Airport, click here. You can check the status of how full the lots are by clicking here.