For just $5 a night you could stay at the 'Scream' house this Halloween

In honor of the upcoming release of "Scream" in 2022, local sheriff Dewey Riley will host three one-night stays at the estate in Northern California.

MARIN COUNTY, California — If you consider yourself a "Scream" superfan or have made it a tradition to watch all four films every October, then Airbnb has the perfect stay for you this spooky season.

Airbnb is inviting scary movie enthusiasts to try their luck surviving the ultimate Halloween overnight stay at the original house from the classic horror flick "Scream."

Airbnb is warning prospective guests that there are reports that Ghostface is on the loose once again terrorizing Woodsboro. But they shouldn't worry because local sheriff Dewey Riley (aka David Arquette) will be at the house serving as their host and survival guide.

“Protecting the town of Woodsboro is my life’s duty, and I’ve certainly developed a knack for escaping Ghostface,” said Riley. “As your Host, I’ll be keeping a watchful eye on guests to ensure no one gets surprised by an unexpected plot twist. Trust me, horror movies always keep it interesting, for better or for worse…“

You’re not scared are you? Learn how to book your stay @airbnb & see the new SCREAM in theaters January 2022 @ScreamMovies pic.twitter.com/ZRm4q1SucI — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) September 29, 2021

In honor of the upcoming release of "Scream" in 2022, Dewey will host three one-night stays at the estate in Northern California on Oct. 27, 29 and 31.

But potential guests be warned, this overnight stay isn't for the faint of heart. Guests will be completely immersed in the scariest elements of the original "Scream" movie.

Airbnb said guests exploring the "Scream" house will see it in its original glory, "from knife marks on the doors to the garage where Dewey’s sister Tatum met her unfortunate demise."

There will be a "Scream" movie marathon on VHS, classic 90s snacks, a dedicated phone line for reaching Ghostface and, like any good scary movie, a bunch of plot twists throughout the evening.

And the best part? The overnight stay costs just $5.

Those interested in partaking in what could be the scariest night of their lives can request to book this stay beginning Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. EDT at airbnb.com/halloween.

do you like scary movies? how about watching them from the original #ScreamMovie house? 👻



live out your SCREAM dreams in woodsboro with your host @davidarquette…if you dare. bookings open on october 12 at 1pm EDT. https://t.co/8UWh4133jr pic.twitter.com/9MStCxywTA — Airbnb (@Airbnb) September 29, 2021

Not able to make it to the California estate? Airbnb is also offering an online experience on Oct. 28 that will be hosted by original "Scream" screenwriter Kevin Williamson.