Here's how you can help the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History with a future project highlighting Disney parks.

WASHINGTON — Have you ever felt like that photo of you coolly posing on the Splash Mountain ride while everyone else around you is screaming their lungs out should framed and hung in a museum? Now is your chance to make that dream a reality.

The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History is working on a project highlighting Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and officials are asking for the public to submit their photos from the parks for consideration.

The museum wants photos and images that capture your experience at Disney parks. The photos can be posed or candid, old or new, blurry or crystal clear. The museum encourages action shots and unique perspectives, they even point out that they'll crop your finger out of the frame if need be.

In addition to submitting the photos, the museum asks that you tell the stories behind them. They want to know what the photo and visit means to you, and what feelings it evokes, when you visited and with whom.

The museum's website has a few more specifics about what's needed for submission.