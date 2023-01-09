Cedar Point gives update on future of Top Thrill Dragster: 'New formula of thrills'

"A new formula for thrills. Coming 2024."

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point fans have been waiting months for an update on what’s happening with the park’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster.

Now... A small tease has been unleashed...

Cedar Point shared a video at noon Monday that features various clips of the ride’s towering track. The 45-second video closes with the following message: “A new formula for thrills. Coming 2024.”

The biggest update here: We now have confirmation the updated version of Top Thrill Dragster is coming in 2024.

No additional information was revealed.

You can watch Cedar Point's video teaser in the player below:

Posted by Cedar Point on Monday, January 9, 2023

The last time Cedar Point provided an update on the status of Top Thrill Dragster came on Sept. 6, 2022, as park officials confirmed their team was working to create "a new and reimagined ride experience."

You can watch POV footage of the original Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster in the player below:

The ride has been closed since August 2021 after an incident in which a bracket came off the ride and struck a 44-year-old woman in the back of the head.

A 620-page report released in February 2022 by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which oversees the state’s amusement parks, declared there was “insufficient evidence to find the action or inactions of Cedar Point violated any of the laws.” You can review that report HERE.

“Cedar Point has cooperated fully with ODA throughout its investigation into the incident and we will closely review the substance of ODA’s report," park officials said in a statement after the ODA report was released.

Top Thrill Dragster first opened at the Sandusky amusement park in 2003. Here's how the ride was described by Cedar Point: