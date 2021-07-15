Cedar Point confirms HalloWeekends will return this September with haunted houses and more

Scare mazes and haunted attractions are back at Cedar Point for this upcoming Halloween season.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features the complete 2019 HalloWeekends parade at Cedar Point.

It’s back!

Halloween screams are alive again at Cedar Point this fall with the return of HalloWeekends from Sept. 17 through Oct. 31. Park officials confirmed Thursday morning that the traditional scare mazes and haunted attractions are back as well.

CLICK HERE to see the full operating schedule for the rest of the 2021 season, which includes new dates for HalloWeekends.

“HalloWeekends includes the daytime Tricks and Treats Fall Fest, complete with activities perfect for the little ones, plus the Tricks and Treats Food Tasting Tour for those looking for delicious twists on fall eats,” according to Cedar Point’s site. “At night, Haunt takes over select areas of the park with scare mazes, haunted attractions and the creepy nighttime atmosfear of America’s Spooky Roller Coast.”

The HalloWeekends entertainment and attraction lineup will be revealed at a later date. Here’s what we know so far, as outlined below from Cedar Point’s Tony Clark:

Thursday nights: The scare mazes and haunted attractions of HAUNT!

The scare mazes and haunted attractions of HAUNT! Fridays: The Halloween activities of Tricks and Treats Fall Fest during the day; HAUNT at night!

The Halloween activities of Tricks and Treats Fall Fest during the day; HAUNT at night! Saturdays: Tricks and Treats Fall Fest AND HAUNT!

Tricks and Treats Fall Fest AND HAUNT! Sundays: Tricks and Treats Fall Fest during the day; HAUNT at night!

Editor's note: Video in the player above features a full walk-through tour of the Fearground Freakshow haunted attraction from 2017 at Cedar Point.

Last week, 3News reported that Cedar Point was hiring “Screamsters” for the 2021 HalloWeekends season, but park officials would not confirm any additional details at that time. You can see the job posting HERE.