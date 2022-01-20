Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Iron Gwazi coaster to open March 11

The theme park previewed the new ride, which will be "the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world."

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story.

Get ready, thrill-seekers. Busch Gardens' newest, and wildest, roller coaster is set to open on March 11.

The theme park gave us a preview of Iron Gwazi, which will be North America's tallest hybrid rollercoaster and "the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world."

And it looks like it's going to be a pretty wild ride.

"That drop is intense," one rider can be heard saying in the video.

Iron Gwwazi will have a 206-foot peak into a 91-degree drop and will reach top speeds of 76 mph.

Built using some of the original supports of the original Gwazi coaster, the new ride is a hybrid metal track on a wooden frame. While the original Gwazi was themed after lions and tigers, Iron Gwazi is themed after the crocodile.

Thrill-seekers will also experience a dozen airtime moments, with three inversions, throughout the more than 4,075-foot length of the track.

Iron Gwazi will be Busch Gardens' 10th rollercoaster, according to a release, including "Tigris, Florida's tallest inversion coaster; SheiKra, a 200-foot, 90-degree drop coaster; and Montu, which the theme park says is recognized as one of the top 10 rollercoasters in the country."

“Iron Gwazi has been highly anticipated by roller coaster enthusiasts around the world since we first announced this new legend. Due to the unprecedented challenges over the last two years, Iron Gwazi was delayed, and we recognize the delay has disappointed our fans. We appreciate the patience our guests have shown.” Neal Thurman, park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, wrote in a statement back in August.

If you don't want to wait until March 11 to take a ride on Iron Gwazi, pass members and Fun Card holders can preview it almost a month early, starting on Feb. 13.