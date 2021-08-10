Allegiant Air adds new nonstop flight to Southern California area

The new flight from Indianapolis to Palm Springs begins in November.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Hoosiers now have another nonstop option when flying to the Southern California area.

Allegiant Air will launch a new flight from Indianapolis to Palm Spring, California on November 18.

“Palm Springs is a top leisure destination for travelers across the country, and it’s among the top 10 unserved California markets that are in demand from Indy – so this is great news for Hoosier travelers,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.

Currently, the Indianapolis airport offers nonstop flights to Los Angeles (LAX) on Allegiant, American and Delta.