A tractor trailer was carrying chicken manure when it rolled on the ramp to C-470 from westbound I-70.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Unless you like sitting in traffic and enjoy the smell of manure, you'd best avoid the area near the Interstate 70 and C-470 interchange.

A tractor trailer blew a tire and then rolled over on westbound I-70 at the C-470 exit, according to a tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).

No one was hurt and no other cars were involved, JCSO said.

The truck was carrying fertilizer, or 40,000 pounds of chicken manure to be exact, the tweet says.

Firefighters on scene said "pictures don't do the smell justice," according to a Facebook post from the Golden Fire Department (GFD).

Shortly before 9 a.m., the ramp to C-470 from westbound I-70 was closed. The right lane of I-70 is also closed, according to CDOT.

The closure could last several hours as they work to get the truck towed away.

> For the latest traffic conditions check out the 9NEWS traffic page.



Driving slowly & wondering what's going on at I-70 westbound & C-470 exit? A tractor trailer blew a tire & rolled over. Fortunately no one is hurt and no other cars were involved. But the exit ramp will likely be closed for a few more hours until the truck can be towed away 1/2 pic.twitter.com/syrhioiAy9 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 27, 2020

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.