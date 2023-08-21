Westfield teen killed in Tipton County crash

The crash happened Aug. 19 around 10 p.m. on South Main Street, just north of County Road 300 South, near Tipton.

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A 17-year-old from Westfield died in a two-car crash Saturday night in Tipton County.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened Aug. 19 around 10 p.m. on South Main Street, just north of County Road 300 South, near Tipton.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 19-year-old from Anderson was driving a car north on Main Street, toward County Road 300 South, and crossed the center line into the southbound lane, hitting a car carrying 17-year-old Jaxson Schooley, of Westfield, and another person.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office pronounced Schooley dead at the scene. ISP said Schooley, who was a junior at Sheridan High School, was the front-seat passenger in the car that was hit.

Medics took the two drivers to hospitals for "serious but non-life-threatening injures," according to ISP.

ISP said alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

The Tipton County Sheriff's Office, Tipton City Police Department, Cicero Fire Department, Cicero EMS, Samaritan Air and Paddocks Towing also assisted in the investigation.