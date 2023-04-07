Westbound lanes of I-465 on city's southwest side to close Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — From one direction to the next: After completing construction on eastbound lanes of Interstate 465 on the city's southwest side, the westbound lanes in the same area will be closed for approximately three weeks.
From July 7-29, westbound lanes of I-465 will be fully closed to traffic between I-65 and I-70. The detour for I-465 westbound traffic will follow I-65 northbound to I-70 westbound in the South Split.
These ramps will also be closed during the westbound closure:
- I-65 northbound/southbound to I-465 westbound
- East Street/U.S. 31 to/from I-465 westbound
- Harding Street/State Road 37 to/from I-465 westbound
- Kentucky Avenue/State Road 67 to/from I-465 westbound
The closure, which will begin after the evening rush hour on Friday, July 7, is part of the I-69 Finish Line Project, with crews making improvements to drainage structures, refurbish pavement and perform bridge maintenance.
INDOT said these closures are necessary to allow crews to safely complete work. You can find a video explaining the closures and detours here.