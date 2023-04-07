Westbound lanes of I-465 on city's southwest side to close Friday

The multiple-week closure will begin after the evening rush hour on Friday, July 7.

INDIANAPOLIS — From one direction to the next: After completing construction on eastbound lanes of Interstate 465 on the city's southwest side, the westbound lanes in the same area will be closed for approximately three weeks.

From July 7-29, westbound lanes of I-465 will be fully closed to traffic between I-65 and I-70. The detour for I-465 westbound traffic will follow I-65 northbound to I-70 westbound in the South Split.

These ramps will also be closed during the westbound closure:

I-65 northbound/southbound to I-465 westbound

East Street/U.S. 31 to/from I-465 westbound

Harding Street/State Road 37 to/from I-465 westbound

Kentucky Avenue/State Road 67 to/from I-465 westbound

The closure, which will begin after the evening rush hour on Friday, July 7, is part of the I-69 Finish Line Project, with crews making improvements to drainage structures, refurbish pavement and perform bridge maintenance.