Westbound I-70 closed west of Greenfield in Hancock County due to overturned semi

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Friday morning just east of Mt. Comfort. Traffic is diverting at S.R. 9.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed just east of Mount Comfort in Hancock County due to an overturned semi.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. between North 400 West and Mount Comfort Road, roughly three miles east of Cumberland.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department said that first responders were working to rescue an entrapped driver, whose injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

U.S. 40, which runs parallel to I-70 and is normally the best detour crashes that close the interstate, is also closed in Greenfield due to the annual Riley Days Festival.

One alternate route for drivers traveling westbound on I-70 is to take State Road 9 north to Hancock County 300 North and head west to Mt. Comfort Road to gain access to westbound I-70 past the crash scene. Hancock County 300 North becomes East 38th Street in Marion County.

Hancock Co. dispatch advises drivers to avoid SR-9 south as an alternate as US-40 through Greenfield is closed due to the Riley Festival this weekend. Use SR-9 NB to Co. Rd. 300 N to Mt. Comfort then re-enter I-70 from Mt. Comfort Rd.#INwx @wthrcom pic.twitter.com/I8IhikTsHq — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) October 7, 2022

INDOT estimated the closure would last most of Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.