Water main break floods neighborhood, closes East 25th Street on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews are working to isolate and repair a water main break that flooded a neighborhood on Indianapolis' near northeast side and closed portions of multiple roads.
Citizens Energy Group said its crews have been working along East 25th Street, east of Keystone Avenue, to repair the break Wednesday morning.
IMPD is assisting with blocking off traffic, and the segment of East 25th Street from Keystone Avenue to Wheeler Street is expected to be closed for most of the day Wednesday to complete repairs, Citizens Energy Group said.
Drivers are asked to follow construction signs and drive carefully in the area.
For people who believe they have damage from the water main break, Citizens Energy says they should contact their insurance company or the company. If you call Citizens, you'll need to reach the Contact Center at 317-924-3311 to start your claim. The Claims Management team will then get in touch, according to the company.