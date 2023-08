The incident was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The exit ramp from northbound Interstate 65 to Southport Road on Indianapolis' south side was closed early Tuesday as crews work to clean up from a trash truck fire.

The incident was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, with fire crews arriving to find the truck fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was brought under control in a little over half an hour. At 4 a.m., INDOT estimated the ramp would remain closed for the next hour.

Traffic on I-65 was not impacted by the fire.