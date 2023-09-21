Timeline for road construction meant to help with traffic flow for Eli Lilly Lebanon manufacturing sites

The $3.7 billion pharmaceutical complex is expected to draw about 3,000 cars per day.

LEBANON, Indiana — A new timeline is set for road construction this fall to improve safety and traffic flow around the new Eli Lilly site in Lebanon.

Newsgathering partners at the Lebanon Reporter found work already started to widen and improve sections of Witt Road and County Road 375. Those projects are expected to last into July.

Additionally, INDOT is installing turn lanes on State Road 47 to improve the flow to and from Witt Road. That work is expected to start Sept. 25.

Work at the intersection of Country Road 300 and U.S. 52 will last through the end of October.

Construction of the sites is expected to create 700 jobs and around 1,500 construction jobs, according to Eli Lilly.

The sites will help expand Lilly’s manufacturing capacity for active ingredients and new therapeutic modalities, like genetic medicines — and support increased demand for existing Lilly products.

The company also committed $15 million over five years to the Ivy Tech Foundation. It will fund up to 1,000 scholarships for people interested in pursuing careers in pharmaceutical manufacturing.