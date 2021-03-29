Roads, sidewalks, trails part of infrastructure project list for Indy

"This year we're putting a total of $167 million toward 2021 construction season projects across the city that will improve roadways, sidewalks, storm water infrastructure and so much more," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "As a reminder, construction means improvement, but it also means the occasional inconvenience. I encourage all residents to be considerate and slow down for our construction teams."



The bulk of that, $124.9 million, will go towards transportation projects. Major construction projects expected to begin in 2021 include: