Roads, sidewalks, trails part of infrastructure project list for Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Each year Indy DPW announced new projects to improve roadways, rehabilitate bridges, enhance pedestrian safety, and improve storm water infrastructure.
Construction projects in this year's capital plan include:
- 33,807 linear feet of new sidewalk
- 37,460 linear feet of rehabbed sidewalk
- 10,162 linear feet of new trails
- 855 new ADA ramps
- 157.6 lane miles of street rehabilitation
- 30,473 linear feet of new storm sewers
- 11 bridge projects, including 3 new bridges and 8 bridge rehabilitation projects
"This year we're putting a total of $167 million toward 2021 construction season projects across the city that will improve roadways, sidewalks, storm water infrastructure and so much more," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "As a reminder, construction means improvement, but it also means the occasional inconvenience. I encourage all residents to be considerate and slow down for our construction teams."
The bulk of that, $124.9 million, will go towards transportation projects. Major construction projects expected to begin in 2021 include:
- The rehabilitation of the Kessler Boulevard bridge over the White River. This $6.2 million investment extends the life of the five-span bridge that hasn't been rehabilitated in over 25 years. This project also includes new sidewalks and street lighting.
- Storm drainage improvements in the Brendonridge neighborhood. The $2.2 million investment will alleviate flash flooding and ponding water concerns throughout the neighborhood.
- The second and final phase of the Fall Creek Trail expansion. This $2.7 million investment will connect with the Fall Creek Trail Phase 1 project at Burdsal Parkway to the White River Trail at Indiana Avenue. This project includes a new pedestrian bridge across Fall Creek, high visibility crosswalks, and a separated multi-use path along Montcalm Street. Once complete, the Fall Creek Greenway will provide a regional connection from Downtown Indianapolis to Fort Benjamin Harrison State Park.
- A two-lane roundabout at the Southeastern Avenue and Rural Street intersection. Also included in this $9.2 million investment is street rehabilitation for Southeastern Avenue and other surrounding streets, additional sidewalks and ADA ramps, a multi-use path, and bike lanes.