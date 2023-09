Citizens Energy Group said the closure of both eastbound and westbound traffic spans a short stretch from Creeks Crossing Drive to Georgetown Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A portion of West 62nd Street is closed on Indianapolis' northwest side Thursday morning while crews work to repair a water main break.

In a statement, Citizens Energy Group said the closure of both eastbound and westbound traffic spans a short stretch from Creeks Crossing Drive to Georgetown Road.

Traffic may detour via West 71st Street to the north or West 56th Street to the south.