Pedestrian killed after being hit by semi on I-65 near Whiteland

The crash happened Thursday shortly before noon in a northbound lanes of I-65, south of the Worthsville Road exit.
Credit: Johnson County Sheriff's Office
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi on I-65 north, near Whiteland, Thursday, April 27, 2023.

WHITELAND, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi-truck on Interstate 65 near Whiteland Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said the crash happened shortly before noon in a northbound lanes of I-65, south of the Worthsville Road exit.

The right two lanes of I-65 northbound were closed for several hours during the investigation.

The Johnson County Coroner's Office identified the victim is 39-year-old David A. Callahan of Franklin, Indiana.

Indiana State Police and the Whiteland Fire Department also responded to assist in the investigation.

