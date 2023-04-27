Pedestrian killed after being hit by semi on I-65 near Whiteland

The crash happened Thursday shortly before noon in a northbound lanes of I-65, south of the Worthsville Road exit.

WHITELAND, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi-truck on Interstate 65 near Whiteland Thursday afternoon.

The right two lanes of I-65 northbound were closed for several hours during the investigation.

The Johnson County Coroner's Office identified the victim is 39-year-old David A. Callahan of Franklin, Indiana.