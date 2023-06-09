Drivers beware: Pavement repairs to cause delays on I-465 on northeast side

The next phase of the Clear Path 465 Project is expected to cause big slowdowns between Pendleton Pike and Fall Creek Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night, INDOT crews will start a “large-scale essential pavement repair operation” on Interstate 465 on the northeast side. It is part of the ongoing Clear Path 465 Project.

This phase of the project is expected to cause big slowdowns between Pendleton Pike and Fall Creek Road.

Crews will first work on the northbound lanes before switching to the southbound side.

The area will be reduced to two lanes overnight Thursday, open to traffic Friday during the day, and then reduced to one lane from Friday night to Monday morning. Monday morning, a second lane will reopen to traffic.

“We do know that it is going to cause delays. We drive this area, too. This is how we get to our job as well. We are really understanding of that. We just ask for patience,” said INDOT spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer.

The temporary express lane on I-465 North and the Pendleton Pike on-ramp to I-465 North will also shut down. However, the 56th Street on-ramp to I-465 North will temporarily reopen.

“I think people who drive this regularly are going to be really happy with the end result,” Cramer said.

Here's a timeline of the construction project:

Thursday, Sept. 7 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-465 North reduced to two lanes from Pendleton Pike to Fall Creek

Friday, Sept. 8 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

I-465 North all lanes open

Friday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 11 at 6 a.m.

I-465 North reduced to one lane from Pendleton Pike to Fall Creek

Pendleton Pike on-ramp to I-465 North closed

Monday, Sept. 11 – Friday, Sept. 22

I-465 North reduced to two lanes

Pendleton Pike on-ramp to I-465 North closed

56th Street on-ramp to I-465 North temporarily reopened

I-465 North temporary express lane closed

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sept. 19, 20, 21 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-465 North reduced to one lane from Pendleton Pike to Fall Creek

Pendleton Pike on-ramp to I-465 North closed

Friday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 25 at 6 a.m.

I-465 North reduced to one lane from Pendleton Pike to Fall Creek

Pendleton Pike on-ramp to I-465 North closed

56th Street on-ramp to I-465 North closed

Monday, Sept. 25 at 6 a.m.

I-465 North lane restrictions end

56th Street on-ramp to I-465 North closed