Part of I-69 extension opens in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — The first new portion of I-69 in Marion County is open for southbound traffic. The section is between Wicker Road and County Line Road.

Southbound traffic will not stop for traffic signals at Wicker Road and County Line Road.

Southbound State Road 37 shifts to the elevated pavement and bridges between Southport Road and Fairview Road in Johnson County.

New southbound S.R. 37 entrance and exit ramps at County Line Road will open to a large roundabout west of the new highway.

Northbound S.R. 37 traffic is expected to shift to the new lanes about a week later.

As each direction of S.R. 37 shifts to the elevated pavement and bridges, access to County Line Road and its nearby intersection with Bluff Road will close temporarily for about two months.