Fatal crash involving 3 semis close I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A fatal crash involving three semis and another truck on Interstate 70 has closed the highway in Hancock County early Saturday.

INDOT reported the crashes shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, noting there were "multiple" crashes involving semis near the 99-mile marker. That's about three miles east of the Mt. Comfort Road exit and about five miles west of the Greenfield exit.

An update from INDOT confirmed one person had died in the crash, which involved three semis and a truck hauling a trailer.

Police have closed the interstate in both directions near the scene of the crash.

In a post at 11:36 p.m., INDOT estimated the closures would last four hours. At 12:20 a.m., traffic maps showed westbound traffic had backed up to the Greenfield exit at SR 9 and eastbound traffic was backed up about two miles, though not quite extending to the Mt. Comfort Road exit.

I-70 EB/WB: Crash involving a semi trailer between 400 W and Mohawk Rd (MM 99, 3m W of Greenfield). For the next four hours. All lanes blocked. https://t.co/wWfUELg8jb — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) August 19, 2023

Around 1 a.m., police were diverting westbound traffic off the interstate at SR 9 and eastbound was forced to exit onto Mt. Comfort Road. An updated post from INDOT just after 1 a.m. again noted the interstate would be closed for approximately four hours.

I-70 EB/WB: Crash involving a semi trailer from 700 W (2m E of Indianapolis) to IN 9 (Greenfield) (MM 95.9 to MM 103.7, ). For the next four hours. All lanes blocked. https://t.co/wWfUELg8jb — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) August 19, 2023

The Hancock County 911 dispatch center also posted about the crash on social media, urging drivers to find an alternate route to get around the closure. The center did not provide an estimate on how long the interstate would be closed.

The crash occurred in a work zone, where westbound traffic has crossed over into the eastbound lanes, with two lanes open in each direction. A concrete barrier is in place to separate the eastbound and westbound lanes.

This story will be updated as more details about the crashes are confirmed. Watch 13Sunrise starting at 6 a.m. for the latest traffic and weather information.