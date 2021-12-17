Construction project wraps up on Market Street downtown

It was an $8 million construction project for a section of the street that hadn’t gotten significant repairs in decades.

INDIANAPOLIS — East Market Street is back open in downtown Indianapolis between Delaware and Alabama streets. Friday marked the end of an $8 million project to repair the street.

“Today a historic city block has its road back in better shape than ever as we regain an entrance to the City Market, one of the most indelible structures in Indianapolis," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "I want to thank our City's DPW team of project managers, as well as their consultants, contractors, and inspection team. Through their efforts, we have renewed the life of a historic roadway in Indianapolis."

The street had not undergone any significant repairs in decades. The project also included the addition of a raised pedestrian crossing between the City-County Building and Indianapolis City Market; curb bump-outs to condense traffic for drivers; visitor drop-off spaces; and bike parking.