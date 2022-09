Around 7:30 a.m., a truck struck powerlines, causing them to fall across the interstate, state police said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Downed power lines forced the closure of both directions of Interstate 70 just east of downtown Indianapolis Thursday morning, Indiana State Police said.

Around 7:30 a.m., a truck struck power lines, causing them to fall across both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 near the Rural Street and Keystone Avenue exit.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said an extended closure is expected and asked drivers to seek alternate routes.