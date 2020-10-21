Indy Snow Force preparing for winter ahead

Around 300 workers started training earlier this month in the classroom and out on Indianapolis streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works already has its Snow Force preparing for the coming winter.

"This month, residents have already seen salt trucks testing routes and fine-tuning their equipment - leaving nothing to chance for when the real nasty weather starts," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Indy DPW will have 100 trucks ready to clear the roads across Marion County. The city also has 18,000 tons of salt ready to help keep roads clear.

Indy Snow Force will conduct their yearly mock snow fight on Oct. 28 and 29. Drivers will be able to check routes before the real winter weather begins.