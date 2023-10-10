INDOT repairing downtown roads after North Split detour traffic

INDOT said closures could start as early as Tuesday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — After thousands of drivers used downtown roads as a North Split construction detour, INDOT is investing $14 million to repair more than a dozen roads.

“We pinpointed some roads that really deserve some love and some repair,” said Kyleigh Cramer with INDOT. “We have been working with the city of Indianapolis on that.”

The first road will be 11th Street between Illinois and Delaware Streets.

That work is expected to start on Wednesday and last for two months. INDOT said closures could start as early as Tuesday night.

Closures:

11th Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets: The two left lanes will close. The two right lanes will be open to traffic and become dedicated right-turn lanes at the intersection with Pennsylvania.

11th Street between Pennsylvania and Delaware: This section will be fully closed.

Pennsylvania between 12th and 11th Streets: The two left lanes will be closed with two lanes open to southbound traffic.

The on-ramp to I-65 and I-70 will remain open off Delaware Street.

Parking

11th Street parking lot access between Illinois and Meridian will be maintained at all times during construction.

11th Street parking lot access between Meridian and Pennsylvania will be maintained except when curb ramp work is being performed. A schedule will be provided as the work progresses.

11th Street parking lot access between Pennsylvania and Delaware will not be available for the duration of the construction.

Parking lots will be accessible via 12th Street.

Detours

Trucks will be detoured south on Meridian, east on 10th Street and north on Delaware.

All other vehicular traffic will be detoured south on Pennsylvania, east on 10th Street and north on Delaware.

Pedestrians will be detoured north on Pennsylvania, east on 12th Street and south on Delaware.

Cramer said the goal is to get all the downtown roads resurfaced before winter hits. If not, the construction will continue in 2024.

“This will take some time, but we want to make sure we are delivering the proper, up to the best standards that we can, for your local roads and commute,” Cramer said.