Indianapolis kicks off plan to fix 240 segments of roads around the city

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is getting ready to fix 240 segments of roads around the city.

The construction is part of the $25 million phase 2 of the Circle City Forward project. Construction on the first five segments is set to begin this weekend.

"What residents should know is that the City of Indianapolis is exploring every possible source of road funding--conventional or otherwise," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "Last May, as part of Circle City Forward, we pledged to target these capital improvement dollars beyond our major thoroughfares to less-travelled roadways right outside our front doors."

The first segments to be reworked will be along Park Avenue and 40th Street. The segments will be reconstructed from curb to curb instead of just being resurfaced.

Construction on all 240 segments is expected to be completed by spring 2023 and will total more than 100 lane miles of pavement, according to the city.