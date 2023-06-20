Greensburg man killed in train collision

The car vs. train crash happened just east of Greensburg around 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 19.

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post are investigating a car vs. train crash that killed a Decatur County man just east of Greensburg Monday afternoon.

The initial investigation indicated that at around 12:30 p.m., a 2006 Dodge Caravan, driven by 78-year-old Charles A. Papenhaus, turned southbound onto County Road 200 East from State Road 46.

The driver's side of the car was then hit by a westbound Indiana and Ohio Railway Train crossing County Road 200 East.

Papenhaus was pronounced dead at the scene by the Decatur County Coroner's Office.

Neither of the two people on the train were injured in the collision, police said.