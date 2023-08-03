Frustrated residents push back on Rockville Road expansion project at INDOT meeting

Wednesday night, INDOT presented plans on how they intend to add more lanes and improve the roadway overall.

INDIANAPOLIS — A plan to expand a busy, congested stretch of U.S. 36, also known as Rockville Road, would bring relief for drivers. But residents in the area say the state's plan to address it comes with a big headache for those living near it.

Wednesday night, INDOT presented plans on how they intend to add more lanes and improve the roadway overall. Residents, too, came out to explain their frustration with the plans and why they're not hopeful INDOT will listen.

"I don't like it. I've never liked it from the first day they've started telling us about it, we've been to every meeting protesting and it hasn't done any good," said Willie Hohn, a resident living near Rockville Road.

Inside the Wayne Township Fire Department Wednesday, Hohn was back up in front of INDOT, fighting the proposal again.

“We are still a residential area and we want to keep it that way," Hohn said.

She's lived off Rockville Road on Indy's west side for decades. But, she said, if INDOT expands that three-mile stretch near I-465, she and other residents know it will give drivers the green light to go even faster, making a serious problem even worse.

"Two more lanes or six lanes, as fast as they're going, we have 45 miles an hour posted on Rockville Road. Nobody drives that. Everybody but me and that other person that spoke," Hohn said.

Residents, City-County Council members and even lawmakers came out to fight back on the Rockville Road expansion. The plan would establish three lanes on each side, with a median in between, giving drivers fewer options to turn in.

Residents like Virgil Tharp say INDOT's plan will block off the route ambulances regularly use to reach the nearby assisted living facility.

Those extra minutes, he worries, could cost lives.

"It probably adds another five minutes to their drive. It's just not been well thought out," Tharp said.

Megan DeLucenay, public relations director for INDOT's Crawfordsville District, said 40,000 cars travel this route every day. This plan could help cut down on crashes by 40 percent.

"The number one reason for this proposed improvement project is safety," DeLucenay said. "This is a very busy, very successful area and it's only going to keep growing. So we want to make sure the roadway can handle that traffic, we want to make sure people can safely get to the businesses, make sure people can safely get into their homes, just kind of expanding where that traffic is backing up will reduce the amount of crashes."

Residents feel frustrated, arguing that the state is approving a plan that will put Hendricks County commuters first and residents living along this corridor last.

"It's just not fair, OK? Hendricks County residents answered all the inquiries about it and of course, they want to use that road. But we are the ones that live there and pay taxes and it is not right. And what they're going to do, it's not going to make it any safer because no one observes the speed limit," Hohn said. "When all this happens, and we know it's going to happen, all of our side roads, including where I now live in a retirement village, those roads are going to be used incessantly. We're going to have traffic past our doors because there isn't any place for people who can't turn left."

That plan isn't finalized yet. And resident concerns could influence INDOT's final decision, DeLucenay said.

"Yeah, that's the reason we're hosting these. We value feedback, we want to hear the voices of the community," DeLucenay said. "The public outreach won’t stop at this meeting. Going forward, if we do decide to go through, we will still meet with you, still meet with residents, still meet with businesses. We want to make sure we’re with you guys every step of the way."

If plans for the Rockville Road expansion do go forward, construction work on the project is expected to start in 2025 and wrap up in 2027.