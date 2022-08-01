1st look at proposed Henry Street bridge

The budget for the bridge is approximately $15 to $20 million.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works released renderings of two possible options for the Henry Street bridge on the city's near west side.

Both proposals include plans for the roadway and a pedestrian walkway area. The bridge will also help relieve congestion on Oliver Avenue and Washington Street.

The plan is to start construction on the roadways in September 2023. Bridge construction will begin the month after. Roadway construction should be completed in November 2024. The bridge construction wouldn't be completed until March 2025. These are tentative dates.

One of the plans for bridge construction includes arches encircling the bridge at different points. The other presents a detached walkway for pedestrians.