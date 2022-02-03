Indy road crews using good weather to patch potholes

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews are planning to take advantage of the good weather this week to get potholes filled. A team of 75 crew members will be out filling potholes or strip-patching roadways.
Pothole-patching targets Monday include the following:
- 3400 - 5600 blocks of North Arlington Avenue
- 3200 - 5600 blocks of North Emerson Avenue
- 700 - 2000 blocks of East 42nd Avenue
- 4500 - 6000 blocks of East 10th Avenue
- 7000 - 7700 blocks of Pendleton Pike
- 10000 - 11900 blocks of Maze Road
- 1100 - 10800 blocks of East Thompson Road
- 1000 - 9000 blocks of Madison Avenue
- 00 - 9300 blocks of West 10th Street
- 9700 - 9500 blocks of Township Line Road
- 8600 - 8900 blocks of Robbins Road
- 6550 - 6700 blocks of Amick Way
- 8600 - 9300 blocks of Purdue Road
- 3500 - 4150 blocks of Vincennes Road
- 1400 - 2400 blocks of Emily Drive
- 1600 - 9500 blocks of Lafayette Road
Last week, crews filled 11,341 potholes using 227 tons of hot-mix asphalt. Indy DPW estimates that about 76,000 potholes have been filled on Indianapolis streets in 2022.
Crews continue working on strip-patching large segments of North Meridian Street between 54th and 96th streets.
Strip-patching in other areas this week include:
- Prospect Street, from Mitthoeffer to Carroll roads
- Five Points Road, from Thompson Road to Edgewood Avenue
- Lynhurst Drive, from Washington Avenue to Rockville Road
- West Morris Street, from Quemetec to Countryside drives
- Michigan Street, from I-65 Off Ramp to Indiana Avenue
- 23rd Street, from Ralston to Hillside avenues
- Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, from Capital Avenue to Pennsylvania Street
- Guilford Avenue, from 62nd to 56th streets
- 86th Street, from Conarroe Road to the County Line
Strip-patching works by having specialized equipment mill the entire width of a travel lane down before laying a new surface along an extended segment of the road.
The strip-patching will be done by DPW crews and $4 million in construction contracts with vendors Milestone Contractors and Rieth-Riley Construction.
Main strip-patching sites flagged for this year include the following locations:
- Meridian Street, from 54th to 96th streets
- Emerson Avenue, from County Line to Stop 11 roads
- White River Parkway West Drive, from 10th Street to Pershing Avenue
- Emerson Avenue, from Washington to 16th streets
- Mann Road, from Kentucky Avenue to Thompson Road
- College Avenue, from Massachusetts Avenue to 10th Street
- St. Clair Street, from Delaware to Davidson streets
- Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, from Capital Avenue to Pennsylvania Street
- 46th Street, from Meridian Street to Keystone Avenue
- Boulevard Place, from 47th to 52nd streets
- Kessler Boulevard East Drive, from Linwood Drive to Emerson Way
- 80th Street, from North Keystone Avenue to Westfield Boulevard
- Westfield Boulevard, from 75th to 80th streets
- 79th Street, from Harcourt to Ditch roads
- Grandview Drive, from Fox Hill Drive to Westlane Road
- West 86th Street, from Conarroe Road to the County Line
- Fishback Road, from Raceway to Wilson roads
- West 56th Street, from Raceway to Reed roads
- North White River Parkway West Drive, from Cold Springs Road to West 29th Street
- Prospect Street, from Keystone to Southeastern avenues
- Raymond Street, from Hunter Road to St. Clifford Drive
- Five Points Road, from Edgewood Avenue to Thompson Road
- Southport Road, from Arlington Avenue to Franklin Road
- Arlington Avenue, from County Line to Stop 11 roads
- Edgewood Avenue, from Keystone Avenue to Gray Road
- Mann Road, from Southport to Ralston roads