Indy road crews using good weather to patch potholes

A team of 75 crew members will be out filling potholes or strip-patching roadways.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews are planning to take advantage of the good weather this week to get potholes filled. A team of 75 crew members will be out filling potholes or strip-patching roadways.

Pothole-patching targets Monday include the following:

  • 3400 - 5600 blocks of North Arlington Avenue
  • 3200 - 5600 blocks of North Emerson Avenue
  • 700 - 2000 blocks of East 42nd Avenue
  • 4500 - 6000 blocks of East 10th Avenue
  • 7000 - 7700 blocks of Pendleton Pike
  • 10000 - 11900 blocks of Maze Road
  • 1100 - 10800 blocks of East Thompson Road
  • 1000 - 9000 blocks of Madison Avenue
  • 00 - 9300 blocks of West 10th Street
  • 9700 - 9500 blocks of Township Line Road
  • 8600 - 8900 blocks of Robbins Road
  • 6550 - 6700 blocks of Amick Way
  • 8600 - 9300 blocks of Purdue Road
  • 3500 - 4150 blocks of Vincennes Road
  • 1400 - 2400 blocks of Emily Drive
  • 1600 - 9500 blocks of Lafayette Road

Last week, crews filled 11,341 potholes using 227 tons of hot-mix asphalt. Indy DPW estimates that about 76,000 potholes have been filled on Indianapolis streets in 2022.

Crews continue working on strip-patching large segments of North Meridian Street between 54th and 96th streets.

Strip-patching in other areas this week include: 

  • Prospect Street, from Mitthoeffer to Carroll roads
  • Five Points Road, from Thompson Road to Edgewood Avenue
  • Lynhurst Drive, from Washington Avenue to Rockville Road
  • West Morris Street, from Quemetec to Countryside drives
  • Michigan Street, from I-65 Off Ramp to Indiana Avenue
  • 23rd Street, from Ralston to Hillside avenues
  • Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, from Capital Avenue to Pennsylvania Street
  • Guilford Avenue, from 62nd to 56th streets
  • 86th Street, from Conarroe Road to the County Line

Strip-patching works by having specialized equipment mill the entire width of a travel lane down before laying a new surface along an extended segment of the road. 

The strip-patching will be done by DPW crews and $4 million in construction contracts with vendors Milestone Contractors and Rieth-Riley Construction.

Main strip-patching sites flagged for this year include the following locations:

  • Meridian Street, from 54th to 96th streets
  • Emerson Avenue, from County Line to Stop 11 roads
  • White River Parkway West Drive, from 10th Street to Pershing Avenue
  • Emerson Avenue, from Washington to 16th streets
  • Mann Road, from Kentucky Avenue to Thompson Road
  • College Avenue, from Massachusetts Avenue to 10th Street
  • St. Clair Street, from Delaware to Davidson streets
  • Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, from Capital Avenue to Pennsylvania Street
  • 46th Street, from Meridian Street to Keystone Avenue
  • Boulevard Place, from 47th to 52nd streets
  • Kessler Boulevard East Drive, from Linwood Drive to Emerson Way
  • 80th Street, from North Keystone Avenue to Westfield Boulevard
  • Westfield Boulevard, from 75th to 80th streets
  • 79th Street, from Harcourt to Ditch roads
  • Grandview Drive, from Fox Hill Drive to Westlane Road
  • West 86th Street, from Conarroe Road to the County Line
  • Fishback Road, from Raceway to Wilson roads
  • West 56th Street, from Raceway to Reed roads
  • North White River Parkway West Drive, from Cold Springs Road to West 29th Street
  • Prospect Street, from Keystone to Southeastern avenues
  • Raymond Street, from Hunter Road to St. Clifford Drive
  • Five Points Road, from Edgewood Avenue to Thompson Road
  • Southport Road, from Arlington Avenue to Franklin Road
  • Arlington Avenue, from County Line to Stop 11 roads
  • Edgewood Avenue, from Keystone Avenue to Gray Road
  • Mann Road, from Southport to Ralston roads

