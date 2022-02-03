Indy road crews using good weather to patch potholes

A team of 75 crew members will be out filling potholes or strip-patching roadways.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews are planning to take advantage of the good weather this week to get potholes filled. A team of 75 crew members will be out filling potholes or strip-patching roadways.

Pothole-patching targets Monday include the following:

3400 - 5600 blocks of North Arlington Avenue

3200 - 5600 blocks of North Emerson Avenue

700 - 2000 blocks of East 42nd Avenue

4500 - 6000 blocks of East 10th Avenue

7000 - 7700 blocks of Pendleton Pike

10000 - 11900 blocks of Maze Road

1100 - 10800 blocks of East Thompson Road

1000 - 9000 blocks of Madison Avenue

00 - 9300 blocks of West 10th Street

9700 - 9500 blocks of Township Line Road

8600 - 8900 blocks of Robbins Road

6550 - 6700 blocks of Amick Way

8600 - 9300 blocks of Purdue Road

3500 - 4150 blocks of Vincennes Road

1400 - 2400 blocks of Emily Drive

1600 - 9500 blocks of Lafayette Road

Last week, crews filled 11,341 potholes using 227 tons of hot-mix asphalt. Indy DPW estimates that about 76,000 potholes have been filled on Indianapolis streets in 2022.

Crews continue working on strip-patching large segments of North Meridian Street between 54th and 96th streets.

Strip-patching in other areas this week include:

Prospect Street, from Mitthoeffer to Carroll roads

Five Points Road, from Thompson Road to Edgewood Avenue

Lynhurst Drive, from Washington Avenue to Rockville Road

West Morris Street, from Quemetec to Countryside drives

Michigan Street, from I-65 Off Ramp to Indiana Avenue

23rd Street, from Ralston to Hillside avenues

Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, from Capital Avenue to Pennsylvania Street

Guilford Avenue, from 62nd to 56th streets

86th Street, from Conarroe Road to the County Line

Strip-patching works by having specialized equipment mill the entire width of a travel lane down before laying a new surface along an extended segment of the road.

The strip-patching will be done by DPW crews and $4 million in construction contracts with vendors Milestone Contractors and Rieth-Riley Construction.

Main strip-patching sites flagged for this year include the following locations: