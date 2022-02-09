IMPD: Damage to Raymond Street bridge over Madison Avenue leads to closures

Police told 13News that both east and westbound Raymond Street and northbound Madison Avenue have been closed due to chunks of concrete falling from the overpass.

INDIANAPOLIS — Damage to the Raymond Street bridge over Madison Avenue on Indianapolis' south side is expected to create lengthy road closures in the area, IMPD said Friday morning.

Police told 13News that both east and westbound lanes of East Raymond Street and northbound Madison Avenue have been closed after chunks of concrete fell from the overpass onto Madison.

A construction worker was driving by Friday morning and noticed the damage.

IMPD said to expect the closures to last for a "significant amount of time" and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Southside commuters will take Pleasant Run Parkway to Meridian to get to the downtown area.

Raymond is a major east-west street across the south side of Indianapolis, and traffic will need to use Pleasant Run Parkway until the bridge is deemed safe.

Northbound traffic into downtown Indianapolis has been using Meridian Street.

A 2018 inspection on the bridge listed the structure in "fair" condition. According to the report, recommended repair work included "bridge rehabilitation because of general structure deterioration or inadequate strength" which would have cost $788,000 at that time. The bridge was built in 1956 and reconstructed in 1992.