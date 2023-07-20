Crash shuts down SR 38 at US 31 in Hamilton County

All lanes of State Road 38 were shut down due to an accident with injury Thursday afternoon.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — State Road 38 under the U.S. 31 overpass in Hamilton County was shut down Thursday evening for a car crash that first responders say resulted in injury.

The crash happened shortly before noon on July 20. The Westfield Fire Department posted photos of the accident that show heavy damage to a dark blue sedan and a light blue SUV.

Westfield Fire Department got help with the crash from the Sheridan and Noblesville fire departments.

Police have not provided information on the people in the sedan and SUV other than noting that the crash resulted in injury. No further updates are available at this time.

🚨Traffic Alert🚨 SR 38 is closed underneath US 31 due to a serious accident. Assisting agencies, Sheridan Fire Department... Posted by Westfield Fire Department on Thursday, July 20, 2023