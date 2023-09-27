Construction ramps up on northeast Indianapolis interstates

INDOT crews will be reconstructing a portion Interstate 465 and Interstate 69, a project expected to take about two weeks to complete.

INDIANAPOLIS — More construction is coming to the northeast side of Indianapolis.

INDOT's Clear Path Northeast project will add more travel lanes, ramps, bridges, include pavement replacement and more.

Crews will also repave from 56th Street to Pendleton Pike.

Beginning Wednesday and Thursday from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., drivers will only have access to two lanes on I-465.

During the same hours Friday through Monday, drivers will have access to one lane. Pendleton Pike will only be accessible through 56th Street at the Shadeland Avenue ramp.

"If we didn't do this work, we would see that salt and that snow getting into those potholes and making those just deeper," said INDOT spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer. "So, it would either be - we would have to come in in the winter and make it even worse for all those winter drivers which would not be fun at all, or wait until spring."

INDOT recommends drivers use the TrafficWise app to get up-to-date traffic alerts.

Lane restrictions are expected to come to an end before the morning rush on Oct. 16.