Broad Ripple Avenue reopening to vehicle traffic Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — After almost five months of construction, Broad Ripple Avenue will reopen to vehicle traffic on Friday.

The Broad Ripple Village Association said while the exact timing isn't firm, the road is anticipated to reopen at or before 3 p.m. Sept. 1.

Broad Ripple Avenue from Winthrop Avenue to Guilford Avenue was closed for around 100 days during a redesign project, but the Broad Ripple Village said it is not scheduled to be fully complete until the end of 2023.