Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days

Officials say the 9-day closure will start on Dec. 14. Here's what alternative routes you should use.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.

Officials say the tentative dates for the Eastbound I-64 closures are as follows:

I-64 Eastbound will be closed on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, December 2 to 5 a.m. on Monday, December 5.

I-64 Eastbound will be closed on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, December 9 to 5 a.m. on Monday, December 12.

I-64 Eastbound will be closed on or after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 to 4 a.m. Friday, December 23.

Those who are needing to navigate the closure should use I-265 and I-65 as alternate routes.

Traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton Bridge. Project officials said this traffic will have to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and use the local streets to access I-64 west and continue to I-265, then your designated route.

This is the closure that was supposed to occur in October, but was delayed multiple times.

